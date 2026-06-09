In the Odesa region, during the NMT, schoolchildren spent almost 13 hours in the testing center due to air raid alarm

In the Odesa region, due to prolonged air raid alarms, participants in the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) were in the examination center for almost 13 hours.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

According to Lubinets, the representative office in the Odesa region received complaints about the conditions of conducting the NMT at one of the testing centers. Due to constant air alarms, the procedure, which began at 09:00, ended around 22:00.

The test participants said that at first they were not even given food and water, but later teachers and parents helped organize basic conditions.

The center also forbade communication with parents. Only children who felt unwell could contact their relatives. While orphans were left without support.

After completing the test, students reported severe fatigue and loss of concentration. According to the ombudsman, this could have affected the results of the tasks and created an uneven playing field for all participants.

Applicants were offered an additional session of NMT, but without specific dates and guarantees that the situation would not repeat. Lubinets called on the Ministry of Education to respond to the incident and review the procedures for conducting testing under martial law.