Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 90 UAVs at night. How many drones did the air defense neutralize (UPD)

The Russian army attacked Ukraine on the night of June 25 with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 90 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” UAVs and “Parody”-type simulator drones. The air defense neutralized 83 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Hvardiyske, and Donetsk.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the Air Force wrote.

A ballistic missile and six drones hit seven locations, and debris fell in nine places.

In particular, a gas station in the Sumy region was attacked — four people were injured.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops also attacked a gas station, and in the Poltava region they struck an enterprise.

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In the Kharkiv region, Bohodukhiv was hit — a fire broke out there. A house and a power line were also damaged.

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