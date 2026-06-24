The Czech Constitutional Court ordered the government to include the president in the delegation to the NATO summit

The Constitutional Court of the Czech Republic has ordered the countryʼs government to include President Petr Pavel in the delegation to the NATO summit, which will be held in Ankara on July 7-8.

This is reported by the Czech media Aktuálně.cz.

On June 23, Pavel filed a lawsuit against the governmentʼs decision not to include him in the delegation. Prior to this, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that the president could not join the delegation at the next NATO summit.

The Constitutional Court noted that the Czech President has always participated in NATO summits and this practice should be maintained. The decision was made quickly because applications for accreditation of delegations can only be submitted by Friday, June 26.

At the meeting, Babis is expected to announce a reduction in defense spending to 1.8% of GDP, below NATOʼs 2% target. However, Pavel has opposed the cuts, calling them "irresponsible".

Author: Khrystyna Pitsuriak

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