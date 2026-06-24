France reports first case of Ebola infection

France has reported its first case of Ebola. A doctor who returned from a humanitarian mission in Congo has fallen ill.

This was reported by the French Ministry of Health, France24 reports.

The patient was isolated immediately after arriving in the country — even before the diagnosis was officially confirmed. Therefore, the risk of the infection spreading further is low, doctors believe.

The French Ministry of Health is identifying and testing everyone the man had contact with. The patientʼs condition is stable, as there is only a small amount of the virus in his body.

Ebola is an acute viral infection. The disease has a high mortality rate: 50-90%. The virus damages blood vessels, which can cause severe internal and external bleeding.

This is the first case of Ebola outside Africa since WHO reported a new outbreak of the fever in Congo and Uganda on May 17, 2026.