Ukraine returns four of its sailors from a vessel detained by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz in April

In April, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) detained a container ship with four Ukrainians on board in the Strait of Hormuz — they were able to return home.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi in a comment to journalists.

The Ukrainian citizens were members of the crew of the Epimonidas. Since their detention, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in particular the Department of Consular Services, and the Embassy of Ukraine in Greece have maintained contact with the citizensʼ families, the Greek ship-owning company, and the parties involved.

The Ukrainians have now been returned home from Iran, and are now safe with their families. The Foreign Ministry notes that their health is satisfactory.

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