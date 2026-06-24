Some services in “Reserve+” are temporarily unavailable. What is known

On the morning of June 24, the “Reserve+” application temporarily suspended the operation of certain services that require confirmation of disability data through other government systems.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

They say that the work of the services was limited to prevent errors in processing the application due to incorrect responses from social sector registries.

Currently, the app cannot:

apply for a deferral on the basis of disability;

update your disability information online;

verify the relevant data by the operators of TRC .

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that this does not affect already existing deferrals and does not cancel the right to a deferral if there are legal grounds.

After the restoration of stable exchange, these services will again become available in "Reserve+".

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