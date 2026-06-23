15 children returned from temporarily occupied territories

15 children were evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported on the page of the initiative of the President of Ukraine “Bring Kids Back UA”.

Among the evacuees: 18-year-old Nikita, 17-year-old Ivan, and 13-year-old Daria. Nikita was in hiding to avoid forced mobilization in the Russian Federation. He also did not go to Russian school, continuing his studies online.

Ivan was also forced to register for military service, and his brother was kidnapped by the Russians and held captive for six months. Daria hid at home to avoid going to Russian school.