The World Bank has decided to allocate $3.39 billion to Ukraine for reforms and jobs

The World Bank Board of Directors has approved a large-scale program of financial support for Ukraine worth $3.39 billion. The money will be used to support reforms, attract private investment, create jobs, and deepen economic integration with the European Union.

This is stated in the organizationʼs release.

The first development policy program "Jobs in Ukraine and Private Sector Growth" (DPO) consists of:

World Bank loans of $1.04 billion (backed by guarantees from the governments of Japan and Great Britain);

a $2.35 billion grant from the Financial Intermediation Trust Fund to Promote Resources for Investment in Strengthening Ukraine (FORTIS).

The program supports Ukraine’s private sector-led recovery by advancing reforms in three areas. Specifically, it:

will create conditions for attracting private investment: update the rules of public-private partnership, expand financing for small and medium-sized businesses, and promote privatization;

will help attract qualified workers through modernization of housing policy, support for veteran businesses, wider participation of women in the labor market, and development of necessary skills;

will deepen integration with the EU market: increase the transparency of agricultural support, strengthen cooperation in energy, and harmonize environmental standards.

DPO (Development Policy Operation) — Development Policy Program from the World Bank. This is a direct budget support instrument, under which Ukraine receives funds to cover the state budget deficit and finance social needs in exchange for structural and institutional reforms (European integration, fight against corruption, digitalization).

The program operates in series: within the framework of the Growth Foundations series, in 2024 Ukraine attracted over $3.5 billion.

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