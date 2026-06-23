The Russians attacked Ukraine with 135 UAVs. How the air defense worked

On the night of June 23, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 135 “Shahed”,

“Gerbera”, “Italmas” drones, and “Parody”-type drone simulators.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia attacked from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Millerovo.

The air attack on Ukraine was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups. The air defense neutralized 118 Russian UAVs of various types.

At the same time, 13 drones were hit in 11 locations, and debris fell in three more places.

In particular, Zaporizhzhia and the region were hit — seven people were injured. Houses, gas stations, and cars were also damaged. Fires broke out.

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