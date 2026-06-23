Honduras to purchase drones from Ukraine to combat drug trafficking

Honduran President Nasri Asfura said that his country will purchase drones from Ukraine to combat drug trafficking and strengthen border security.

Euronews writes about this.

On June 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported Asfuraʼs visit to Ukraine. Zelensky wrote at the time that they discussed key areas of cooperation and bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Today, Ukraine is one of the strongest in the world in military, primarily drone, technologies. We are ready to help those who help us," Zelensky wrote.

Asfura himself said that Zelensky offered him cooperation in the field of unmanned systems.

Honduras is used as a transit route for drug trafficking from North to South America. In addition, the country has its own drug laboratories. At the same time, Honduras has an increased crime rate, with a murder rate almost four times higher than the average.

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