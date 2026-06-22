The Constitution of Ukraine was translated into sign language for the first time

For the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine, a full translation of it into Ukrainian Sign Language was created for the first time.

This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

They note that this will help make constitutional rights and norms more understandable for people with hearing impairments and will be another step towards barrier-free access.

To ensure that the translation of the Constitution was as accurate and understandable as possible in different regions of the country, nine translators who speak different dialects of Ukrainian Sign Language were involved in the work. In addition, specialized specialists in Ukrainian Sign Language and experts in the field of law worked together on the adaptation of the text.

The full translation is available on the website.

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