Interceptor pilots of the 118th Separate Rifle Brigade set a Ukrainian record for intercepting Russian drones — they destroyed 61 UAVs in 1 day

Pilots of the SIRIUS 118th UAVs Battalion of the Separate Rifle Brigade destroyed 61 Russian “Molniya” UAVs in one day and set a Ukrainian record for intercepting Russian drones.

The Brigade reported this on social media.

The Ukrainian crew neutralized the first target at 04:10 in the morning, the last at 21:47. For 18 hours, the Russians lost a drone every 17.5 minutes and lost a total of 61 UAVs.

The brigade notes that before this, the highest figure for the Ukrainian military was 44 drones shot down in one day.

"With this result, the guys not only doubled their own previous success, but also raised the bar for all of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the 118th Motorized Rifle Brigade says.

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