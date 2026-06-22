An explosion occurred at the worldʼs largest LNG production complex in Qatar — more than 50 injured and 18 missing

A powerful explosion has occurred at a large liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing plant in the industrial city of Ras Laffan in Qatar.

Reuters writes about this.

The explosion occurred on the evening of June 21 during the start-up of production at the local Barzan gas distribution facility of QatarEnergy.

According to the Qatari Ministry of Interior, 54 people were injured in the explosion, and rescuers are searching for 18 more.

Authorities described the incident as a "technical accident" and stressed that there was no threat to public safety. Firefighters have now extinguished the fire.

The Barzan gas facility has a capacity of about 40 million cubic meters per day and supplies gas via pipeline to local industry and Qatarʼs energy sector.

In early March, during the heat of the war with the US and Israel, Iran launched strikes on Ras Laffan. Qatar then halted LNG production.

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