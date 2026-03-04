Reuters: Qatar halts liquefied gas production due to Iran strikes. Restarting will take weeks

Qatar completely halted its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production on Wednesday, March 4. It could take at least a month for production and exports to return to normal levels.

This was reported by Reuters, citing two sources familiar with the situation.

Qatar Energy, one of the worldʼs largest LNG suppliers, halted gas production this week due to an attack by Iran. On March 4, Qatar Energy declared force majeure, meaning the company could not meet its obligations due to military action and attacks on production facilities.

According to Reuters, after the shutdown of the plant in the city of Ras Laffan, where the main gas liquefaction facilities are located, it will be impossible to restart production for at least two weeks. It will take another two weeks for the enterprises to gradually reach full capacity.

Qatar is one of the worldʼs largest LNG exporters, providing about 20% of global supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has been nearly halted by Israeli and US strikes on Iran.

Iran is attacking Israel and American bases in the Middle East. It is also targeting civilian infrastructure in the Persian Gulf.