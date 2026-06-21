“KyivPride” and “Equality March” are taking place in the center of Kyiv

Thousands of people gathered for the tenth anniversary of the KyivPride march in support of equality and human rights. Marchers are calling for official recognition of LGBTIQ+ families and opposing the adoption of a new discriminatory Civil Code of Ukraine.

On Saturday, June 21, the KyivPride in support of the LGBTIQ+ community and the Equality March in support of "traditional family values" will take place in the center of Kyiv.

Among other demands on the authorities is to introduce fair criminal liability for crimes based on intolerance, in particular homophobia and transphobia, as well as to bring legislation on trans transitioning into line with modern international standards.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Anastasiia Lysytsia / «Babel'»

People chant "Hands off human rights!", "Glory to the nation — no more discrimination!", and more.

At the same time, a “The Equality March” is taking place in the city center. The participants of the action declare that they came out “in support of family values, Ukrainian identity, natural order, and public morality”.

People hold signs with inscriptions such as "Family values unite generations", "Traditional families — strong Ukraine", "Nation, race, family", etc.

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Due to the peaceful protests in the center of Kyiv, security measures have been tightened. The police, the National Guard, rescuers of the State Emergency Service and cadets have been involved in maintaining order. Law enforcement officers are monitoring the situation and are urging citizens to comply with laws and safety regulations.

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