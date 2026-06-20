Britain is developing long-range weapons for Ukraine without American components

Britain is working on creating a low-cost long-range weapon for Ukraine that would not depend on American components or data.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

Three new weapons systems are being developed as part of the Brakestop project, which London launched in late 2024 to deliver weapons to Kyiv more quickly. The companies involved in the development are MBDA, MGI Engineering, and Rotron Aerospace.

The weapons are scheduled to be tested in the coming months in the UK and Ukraine, and could be deployed on the front lines within a year. The new munitions are expected to be cheaper than Storm Shadow missiles, although they will be inferior in accuracy and power.

One of the key demands of the British government was the complete absence of American components and dependence on American data. London fears excessive dependence on the US defense industry, writes Bloomberg.

The new systems will be able to carry a warhead weighing at least 225 kilograms and hit targets at a distance of more than 500 kilometers. The cost of one missile, excluding the warhead, is estimated at approximately $530 000.

According to the agencyʼs sources, all three companies have stated their readiness to produce at least 40 weapons per month three to four months after receiving the order. If there is no contract from the British government, the manufacturers are ready to sell the new systems directly to Ukraine or other European countries.