Babel once again entered the “White List” of media according to IMI

The Institute of Mass Information (IMI) published the "White List" of media for the first half of 2026 — and once again, Babel is on this list.

The list was published on the IMI website.

This list was compiled by the IMI experts after a two-stage in-depth monitoring of online media. They checked how transparent and responsible the media are, whether they adhere to journalistic standards, and whether they label advertising materials. You can learn more about the methodology here.

This year, 18 media outlets made the list — one more than in the second half of 2025. In particular, NV returned to the list.

The full list of online media "White List" is as follows:

"Suspilne News";

"Espresso";

"Babel";

"Radio Liberty";

“hromadske”;

"Ukrainian Truth" (Ukraiinska Pravda);

NV;

"Texts";

“LB ua”;

"Ukrinform";

"Graty";

“Hromadske radio”;

"Ukrainian Week";

“ZN.UA”;

"Rubryka";

"Slovo i Dilo";

"Newsroom";

“Frontliner”.

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