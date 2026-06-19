Politico: Germany seeks long-range missiles in Ukraine and Israel because it has not yet been possible to agree on “Tomahawk” with the US

Germany is turning to Israel and Ukraine to buy inexpensive long-range cruise missiles needed to deter Russia, after failing to reach an agreement with the United States on supplies.

Politico writes about this with reference to an internal document of the German Ministry of Defense.

According to the publication, Washington has still not agreed to sell “Tomahawks” to the country, and after the war with Iran, their stocks were significantly reduced — the United States spent about 850 missiles, a quarter of the entire arsenal.

In addition, the US President Donald Trump decided not to send a unit with long-range weapons to Germany — partly because of a quarrel with Chancellor Friedrich Merz after the latter criticized the war in Iran.

Therefore, Berlin began to look for alternatives. Among them is the Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile (range up to 3 000 km). It costs $500 000 — five times cheaper than the Tomahawk. The German Diehl Defense is negotiating the joint production of these missiles in Germany.

Germany is also considering purchasing the Ukrainian Bars jet drone.

Separately, Berlin is studying Israelʼs Anthem missile system from Covenant. Its tests are scheduled to take place later this week, and German officials have already been invited to observe.

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