Ukraine to provide one-time payment to people who suffered from sexual violence due to war

The Ukrainian government has approved a payment mechanism for people who have suffered from war-related sexual violence.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

The payment is €3 000, a one-time payment. In addition, it will be available to children born as a result of sexual violence.

This mechanism will be financed by contributions from international partners and donors, and the payment will not affect eligibility for subsidies or other government programs.

Ukraine will also create a special commission under the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity to review the appeals. The mechanism itself will be confidential.

The Prime Minister added that since the start of the full-scale investigation, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has recorded 398 cases of war-related sexual violence. In particular, 248 reports were filed by women and 150 by men.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Ukraine reported that since the start of the full-scale war, more than 230 000 cases have been opened regarding Russian war crimes. These include shelling of civilians, torture, sexual violence, and deportation of children.

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