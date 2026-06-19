Ukraine launches platform that will provide access to Russian weapons technologies for partners from around the world

Ukraine is launching the “TrophyLab" platform, which will provide open access to Russian weapons technologies for partners from around the world.

This was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

As the minister said, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian military, scientific institutions, and research centers have been studying captured equipment. They are analyzing components, technological solutions, and weaknesses in order to more quickly create effective countermeasures.

Now this knowledge is being made available to those working to strengthen defense. Companies, research centers, and governments of the free world will be able to study Russian missiles and other weapons in detail. This will help them find effective solutions to counter the enemy more quickly and strengthen joint efforts for Ukraineʼs victory.

Access to the results of research on trophy equipment will be provided to:

Ukrainian defense technology manufacturers;

military units;

scientific institutions;

international partners who help Ukraine.

Users will have access to technical documentation, research results, and analytics on modern Russian weapons.

In addition, the platform allows you to submit a request for physical examination of trophy samples. Several formats for working with samples are provided: from non-destructive examination to tests involving complete disassembly or destruction of the product.

This allows engineers to test their own solutions on real Russian equipment and significantly shorten the cycle of creating countermeasure technologies.

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