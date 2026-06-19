EU leaders extend economic sanctions against Russia for another year

The European Union leaders have extended economic sanctions against Russia for another year.

Reuters reports this, citing a spokesman for the summit chairman.

The decision was made on June 18 during a meeting of EU heads of state and government. According to Reuters, this is the first time that large-scale economic sanctions against Russia have been extended for a year at once. Previously, they were renewed every six months.

Maria Tomasi, a spokeswoman for the President of the European Council, stressed that this was the first time that the decision was adopted unanimously by 27 votes. These sanctions were first introduced in response to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.