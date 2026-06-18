Another 552 bodies of the dead returned to Ukraine from Russia

Another 552 bodies of the dead were returned to Ukraine from Russia on June 18. The Russians claim that they are Ukrainian military personnel.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct an examination of the bodies in order to identify them. During previous exchanges, it turned out that the Russians also transferred to Ukraine the bodies of Russian army soldiers.

The Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the process of identifying the bodies is complicated by their condition. In addition, the Russian Federation sometimes transfers the bodies of several people in one package, and sometimes experts find the remains of one person in different packages or even during different stages of repatriation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.