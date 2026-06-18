Suspect in murder of Russian artist Skrepetsky detained in Poland. Georgian passport found on him

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that security forces have detained a suspect in the murder of a Russian citizen. The day before, Polish media reported that artist Semyon Skrepetsky was shot dead in the city of Biała Podlaska.

On social media, Tusk wrote that the suspect was detained by the Lublin police and the Polish Internal Security Agency. A Georgian passport was found on him.

Polish intelligence services are identifying the person who ordered the murder.

On June 15, it became known about a shooting in the parking lot of a housing estate in the Polish city of Biała Podlaska, in which a 44-year-old Russian citizen was killed. The media identified him as Semyon Skrepetsky (real name Robert Kuzovkov). He had been living in Poland since 2021.

The artist is known for his ironic caricatures of Putin, Alexander Lukashenko, Ramzan Kadyrov, and Alexei Navalny. His ironic paintings ridiculed the absurdities of modern Russia and the corruption of government.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Картинная галерея Семёна Скрепецкого / Telegram

However, the Russian also criticized the Ukrainian authorities and ended up in the Ukrainian base "Myrotvorets".

One of Skrepetskyʼs last actions took place on June 12. On Russia Day, he came to Berlin and held a picket with an iconic caricature of Stalin and Putin.

Картинная галерея Семёна Скрепецкого / Telegram

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