On June 15, a 44-year-old Russian citizen was shot dead in Poland, whom the media identified as Semyon Skrepetsky, a Russian artist and critic of the Putin regime who was in political exile.

This is reported by Polish publications wPolsce24 and Polsat News, citing their own sources.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of a housing estate in the Polish city of Biała Podlaska on the morning of June 15. Media reports say that an unknown person approached a man on the street and fired several shots from a firearm at close range.

Despite attempts by medics to resuscitate the victim, he died from his injuries. Local police reported a plan to intercept, blocking exits from the city, and also took schools and kindergartens under guard where the murdered manʼs children could be.

As journalists learned from their own sources, the alleged attacker was detained near the Belarusian consulate — it was previously reported that he was a Belarusian citizen.

The investigation has not yet officially confirmed the identity of the murdered man, only saying that he is a 44-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation.

However, according to Polish media, he is Russian artist, sculptor, and blogger Semyon Skrepetsky (real name Robert Kuzovkov).

Картинная галерея Семёна Скрепецкого / Telegram

He painted ironic portraits of Putin, Alexander Lukashenko, Ramzan Kadyrov and Alexei Navalny. His satirical paintings ridiculed the absurdities of modern Russia, government corruption, poverty in the provinces and the imperial ambitions of the Kremlin.

However, Skrepetsky also criticized the Ukrainian authorities and ended up in the Ukrainian base "Myrotvorets". Since 2021, the artist has lived in Poland.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Картинная галерея Семёна Скрепецкого / Telegram

One of the artistʼs last actions took place on June 12. On Russia Day, he came to Berlin and held a picket with an iconic caricature of Stalin and Putin.

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