Olha Sopit won the first gold medal in Ukrainian history at the European Foil Fencing Championship

23-year-old Olha Sopit brought Ukraine its first-ever gold medal at the European Championships in womenʼs foil.

This was reported by the National Fencing Federation of Ukraine.

In the final, the Ukrainian defeated one of the most titled fencers in the world — Olympic champion, 10-time world champion, and 15-time European champion Arianna Errigo from Italy with a score of 15:8.

Sopit already had the gold medal of the European Youth Championship in 2023 in her collection, but at major adult international tournaments, where she competed for the fifth time, she had not yet managed to advance beyond the 1/16.

This is Ukraineʼs first ever European Championship gold in womenʼs foil. Before that, the best result was Daria Myronyukʼs silver in 2024.

Sopitʼs gold medal is Ukraineʼs second at this yearʼs championship. Alina Komashchuk previously won the bronze medal.

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