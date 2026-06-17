The largest European missile manufacturer MBDA, together with the Ukrainian bureau “Luch”, will develop the “Neptune-2” missile

The largest European missile manufacturer MBDA has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Ukrainian design bureau “Luch”. The parties plan to develop the “Neptune” cruise missile and create the “Neptune-2” based on it.

This was reported by Matra BAE Dynamics Aérospatiale.

The company stated that MBDA has the necessary technologies and experience to develop long-range missile systems, and “Luch” has unique knowledge in the creation and production of complex weapons.

MBDA is the largest missile manufacturer in Europe. Among its most famous developments are the “Storm Shadow”/SCALP missiles, which Ukraine is already using to strike Russian military targets, as well as the “Exocet”, “Aster”, CAMM, “Mistral” and other weapons systems.

DB “Luch” is the developer of the “Neptun” missile complex. According to the company, the range of modern modifications of the missile reaches up to 1 000 km, and the mass of the warhead is 260 kg.

In early June, MBDA also signed a memorandum of strategic partnership with the Ukrainian Armored Vehicles company for the production of UAVs and other weapons.

In recent months, the Defense Forces have been actively using “Neptune” missiles to strike Russian military and industrial targets. In particular, on June 11, they struck weapons storage sites in Sevastopol.

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