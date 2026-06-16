Russians struck on the road in Nikopol and struck in Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions — there are dead and injured

The Russian army struck on the road in Nikopol on the afternoon of May 16 and struck the Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. The attacks resulted in the deaths of more than 20 people and injuries.

Babel knows the main thing about the consequences of Russian shelling.

Three people were killed in an attack in Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region). Three more civilians were injured in other areas. An administrative building, houses, cars, and a gas station were damaged.

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In the Zaporizhzhia region, two people were injured in Razumivka and Kushuhum. Vehicles were damaged, including one belonging to the “Ukrposhta” company.

In Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), Russians hit a high-rise building, injuring four people. A fire broke out, which was extinguished.

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In Kherson, Vyrivka, Novokamyanka, Vesely and Belozerka in the Kherson region, two people died and 16 others were injured. Houses and cars were damaged.

Russian forces launched two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 132 attack drones into Ukraine on the night of June 16. The missiles and 16 more UAVs hit nine locations.

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