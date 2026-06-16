The Russians launched ballistic missiles and over 130 drones into Ukraine at night. In the morning, they hit a minibus in Kherson

On the night of June 16, Russian troops launched two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 132 attack drones into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down 114 drones, and missiles and another 16 UAVs were hit in nine places.

In particular, Balakliya in the Kharkiv region was hit. 8 people were injured there, including a 4-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy. They were hospitalized.

Four private residential buildings, basements, cars, outbuildings, and a garage caught fire.

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In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians struck the Nikopol district — a man was injured, infrastructure and a car were damaged.

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And in the Kirovohrad region, Russian drones hit a livestock complex, killing more than 20 heads of cattle.

This morning, the Russians attacked a minibus in Kherson with a drone — a man was killed and three more people were injured.

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