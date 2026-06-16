Canada imposes sanctions against Russia — 162 people and companies are subject to restrictions

Canada imposes sanctions against Russia — 162 people and companies, as well as vessels of the shadow fleet, are under restrictions.
This was reported by the countryʼs government.
The country is imposing sanctions against vessels from the Russian shadow fleet, energy, defense, and propaganda sectors. At the same time, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that air defense is already being sent to Ukraine as part of the PURL project.
Canada has already provided Ukraine with $2.8 billion in military aid this year, imposed sanctions on more than 3 400 people and companies and more than 600 vessels, and continued the UNIFIER training program for Ukrainian military personnel.
- PURL is a mechanism created by the US and NATO that allows allies to finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine through joint contributions. Ukraine forms a list of needs for weapons and ammunition, it is agreed upon at the NATO level, after which the purchase takes place at the expense of partners.
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