Former regional leader Ivanyushchenko taken into custody in absentia — he is a defendant in a case of land fraud worth UAH 160 million

Ivanyushchenko fled Ukraine in 2014, so he was arrested in absentia. He is suspected of seizing 18 hectares of state land worth over UAH 160 million.

The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice sent former regional MP Yuriy Ivanyushchenko into custody — but for now only in absentia.

Who is Yuriy Ivanyushchenko?

Yuriy Ivanyushchenko (also known as Yura Yenakievsky) was an MP of the 6th and 7th convocations of the Verkhovna Rada. He fled Ukraine in late 2014. In early 2015, he was put on the wanted list on charges of embezzlement and embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale and was suspected of illicit enrichment.

In early 2017, the courts closed all cases against Ivanyushchenko. The Supreme Court stated that the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office was to blame for the closure of the cases. And on July 3, 2019, it became known that Ivanyushchenko had been removed from the wanted list.

SBU believes that Ivanyushchenko is a resident of FSB and a "watcher" for the "DPR" by the Russian special services. He also appears in the case of alleged Russian influence on the NABU — the special services said that the former regionalist is in close contact with the MP from the “Peopleʼs Party of Ukraine” Fedor Khrystenko.

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