In Russia, one of the largest oil companies has restricted the sale of gasoline at all gas stations

One of the largest Russian oil companies “Tatneft” has reported that it is imposing a limit on gasoline and diesel fuel throughout Russia.

This is reported by the Russian agency Interfax, citing a statement from the company.

According to the agency, drivers at “Tatneft” gas stations are being warned that "for technical reasons" the maximum volume of gasoline sales for passenger cars is 30 liters. Diesel fuel has been limited to 60 liters for passenger cars and 300 liters for trucks.

In addition to the fuel sales limit, there are payment restrictions — only cash is accepted.

Russia has already banned the export of gasoline from April 1 until July 31, and from June 1 until the end of November — the export of aviation fuel. The decisions are linked to regular Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil facilities.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.