Media: A combat drone with ammunition was found on the Black Sea coast of Turkey — the beach was evacuated

On June 14, a combat drone with ammunition was discovered on the Black Sea coast of Turkey — it washed ashore in the Bartin province.

This is reported by the Turkish publication Yeni Şafak.

The incident occurred on Kapisuyu Beach. When residents reported the discovery, police evacuated the area due to the risk of an explosion.

According to law enforcement officials, the drone was carrying live military ammunition.

Скриншот Yeni Şafak

Engineers and military personnel arrived at the scene, inspected the device, and are preparing for controlled decontamination. The origin of the drone is currently being investigated.

After the start of the Russian Federationʼs full-scale war against Ukraine, drifting mines and drones have been spotted in the Black Sea more than once, carried by currents to the coasts of the countries in the region.

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