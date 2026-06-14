Final election results announced in Armenia. Pashinyanʼs party will form government on its own

The "Civil Agreement" will receive 61 out of 101 seats in parliament, which will allow it to independently form a government and pass laws.

Despite previous reports, businessman Gagik Tsarukyanʼs Prosperous Armenia party is not entering parliament. It received 3.9893% against a threshold of 4%.

The Central Election Commission of Armenia published on its website the final results of the parliamentary elections held on June 7. Three political forces entered parliament:

The Armenian edition of Radio Liberty writes that in parallel with the CEC session, which approved the results, the opposition held a demonstration. Its participants demanded that the results be annulled and new elections be announced.

Opposition figures have noted that serious violations of the law occurred during the voting and the pre-election period. In response, the authorities have repeatedly stated that the opposition deliberately crossed the line by handing out bribes before the elections.

A protester, boxer (former USSR, European and world champion) Israel Hakobkokhian, wearing a T-shirt with Putinʼs image, has declared a hunger strike until new elections.

Gagik Tsarukyan, a spokeswoman for the head of the Prosperous Armenia party, said that the administrative court had dismissed two lawsuits filed by the party against the CEC the day before. However, she said that the judge had noted violations and the need to order a rerun.

Also this week, after a recount, the results of three polling stations were declared invalid.

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