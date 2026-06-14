The President of Romania has nominated a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister. The previous one — a native of Odesa — resigned

Romanian President Nicusor Dan nominated a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister of the country on June 14. He was Adrian Veștea, vice president of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

This is reported by Digi24 and Romania-Insider.

The previous candidate, a Member of the European Parliament from the Odesa region, Eugene Tomak, gave up his mandate because he did not receive support from the parties in parliament.

President Dan thanked Tomac for his willingness to lead the government, and also expressed hope that the new candidate Andrian Veshtea would be able to end the government crisis.

From left to right: Eugene Tomac, Nikoshur Dan, Adrian Veshtia presidency.ro

In nominating Vesztya to head the government, Dan called it "the best political decision" made after consultations with the parties. He described the politician as someone who knows how to attract European funds and implement large-scale projects.

"Adrian Veshtia has gone through all the administrative stages — he was a successful mayor, chairman of the district council, minister. He is a categorically pro-Western person, a person with values, a person of dialogue and, last but not least, a person who has worked with budgets for a long time and is responsible for them. So I am convinced that he will successfully complete this task," said President Dan.

For his part, Veștea said he takes responsibility at a time of political crisis and seeks to form a government that will maintain Romaniaʼs pro-European course. Veștea has 10 days to form a government and prepare a government program.

Adrian Veștea, 52, has been a member of the PNL for over 30 years. He was elected mayor of Rîșnov in Brașov County three times between 2004 and 2016, presided over the county council between 2016 and 2023, and served as Minister of Development in the government of Marcel Șolacu from June 2023 to December 2024. After the 2024 local elections, Veștea was re-elected as the head of the Brașov County Council.

Inquam Photos / George Călin

The political crisis in Romania began in late April, after the Social Democrats left the governing coalition. In early May, parliament voted to dismiss the pro-European government led by Ilie Bolojan.

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