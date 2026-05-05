Romania votes for no-confidence vote, dismissing government

The Romanian parliament has voted in a no-confidence motion, dismissing the government led by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. The motion was put to a vote by the Social Democrats and the far-right party.

This is reported by the Romanian publications Hot News and Digi24.

The vote of no confidence was supported by 281 MPs, four were against, and three more ballots were declared invalid. This is the largest number of votes in the history of the parliament, 233 votes are enough for a decision to be passed.

The initiators of the vote of no confidence accused Bolojan of “destroying the economy, impoverishing the population, and fraudulently selling state assets”. They are also dissatisfied with the high VAT, the cancellation of benefits for several categories of workers, and the level of inflation.

Bolojan remained acting prime minister until a new head of government was appointed.

The political crisis in Romania began in late April when the Social Democrats recalled their ministers. At the same time, the Social Democrats called on Bolojan to resign.

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