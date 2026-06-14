Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation and a chemical plant near Tula

On the night of June 14, Ukrainian drones attacked the Azot chemical plant in the Tula region of Russia and an oil facility in the Yaroslavl region.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

He noted that the attacked facility near Yaroslavl — more than 700 km from the Ukrainian border — is important for Russiaʼs oil reserves. It was targeted by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine that night.

Telegram channels previously reported that drones attacked an oil depot in Rybinsk (Yaroslavl region, Russia). A large-scale fire broke out there. The local authorities stated that the exit from Yaroslavl towards Moscow was again blocked due to the drone attack.

In addition, the “Azot” chemical plant in Russiaʼs Tula region was hit that night. Zelensky says that Russiaʼs explosives production capabilities depend on the activities of this plant.

There were also hits on Russian military logistics in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. In total, since yesterday evening, air alert has been declared in 28 regions of Russia, and flights have been restricted at six airports.

"Ukraine is implementing a plan for long-range sanctions against Russia and the tasks set for middle strikes in response to Russiaʼs refusal to end this war. We have offered the Russian leadership all possible formats for negotiations, and the only response has been the continuation of aggression and attempts to expand it. It is logical that the war is returning to where it came from," the Ukrainian president noted.