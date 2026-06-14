Russians launched 98 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many did air defense shoot down

On the night of June 14, Russian troops launched 98 attack UAVs into Ukraine. Air defense neutralized 91 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Seven more drones were hit in six places. Four of them were hit by debris.

In particular, Mykolaiv was hit. Transport and energy infrastructure there was damaged. There were no casualties.

Almost 20 times, Russians shelled areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs. Houses, an administrative building, a farm, a post office, and shops were damaged. No people were injured.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.