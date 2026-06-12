Ukraine may receive $690 million from IMF. The parties agreed to revise the program to $8.1 billion

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have agreed to revise the four-year $8.1 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF). This could help Ukraine receive a $690 million tranche.

This was reported by the National Bank of Ukraine.

The IMFʼs Board of Directors is expected to make a final decision next month. If the Board agrees, it would increase the total disbursements under the program to $2.2 billion.

NBU noted that Ukraine had fulfilled all financial conditions it had by the end of March. Ukraine and IMF also agreed on an updated reform schedule for further financing.

At the end of February 2026, IMF approved a new four-year, $8.1 billion Extended Fund Facility for Ukraine. In order to receive subsequent tranches, Ukraine must meet conditions and continue reforms.

Among the Fundʼs demands is the adoption of a number of tax bills. At the same time, according to Bloomberg sources, IMF agreed to postpone until July consideration of a bill to introduce a 20% tax on international parcels worth more than €45.