The Ministry of Education and Science has approved a new program for high school: students will be able to choose a professional direction

Starting September 1, 2027, students after grade 9 will be able to choose between academic and vocational tracks. The vocational track will allow them to simultaneously study the school curriculum and practical skills for future work.

This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Education.

Schoolchildren will be offered 10 profiles, including IT, medical, agricultural, engineering and technology, construction, transport and logistics, business and administration, educational and humanitarian, hospitality and event organization, as well as beauty services and design.

The study will last three years — from grades 10 to 12. More than a third of the study time will be devoted to core subjects, and more than 11% to disciplines chosen by students.

General education subjects will be integrated into a professional context. For example, IT students will study more mathematics and digital technologies, and medical students will study biology and chemistry.

The program includes an adaptation phase in the first year of study, and in subsequent years will deepen specialized training. After school, students will be able to take tests to confirm their professional skills and start working, or go to university or college, as before.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported on June 8 that mathematics will not be removed from the list of mandatory subjects in the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) for the time being.

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