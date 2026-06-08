Svyrydenko stated that mathematics will remain a mandatory subject at NMT

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that mathematics will not be removed from the list of mandatory subjects in the national multi-subject test (NMT) for the time being.

She said this at the "Education of a New Ukraine 2.0" conference in Kyiv, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Answering journalistsʼ questions about whether it is possible to make mathematics an elective subject at the National Technical University next year, Svyrydenko replied: "There is no possibility of doing so".

"I believe that we need to talk frankly with each other... I donʼt think that our structure will change next year, in a year or in another period," Svyrydenko said.

She added that by deciding to remove mathematics from the mandatory subjects on the exam, the state "could make things worse for both the applicant and itself".

"Since you have to build it, you have to make Ukraine the best place to live and do business, for this you need to have abilities, knowledge, and skills. And mathematics lays all these foundations," Svyrydenko said.

On social networks, as last year, there are discussions that this yearʼs NMT tasks are more difficult than last yearʼs, in particular in mathematics. In this wave of discussions, a bill was registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which proposes to reduce the number of mandatory NMT subjects in 2027, leaving only the Ukrainian language and history of Ukraine. Instead, they want to make mathematics an elective subject — leaving it mandatory only for technical and engineering specialties.

The bill has sparked a wave of debate, with a number of MPs, educators, scientists, and public figures speaking out against it. Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi also stated that he categorically does not support the MPʼs initiative and called the idea of abolishing mathematics as a mandatory subject at secondary schools "absurd".

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