David Hockney, one of the most influential artists of our time, has died

British artist David Hockney, one of the most famous artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, has died at the age of 88. Hockney passed away on June 11 at his home, a month before his 89th birthday.

The artistʼs death was announced by his representatives, the BBC reports.

Hockney was born in Bradford in 1937. He sold his first painting in 1957 for approximately $13.39. In 2018, his work “Portrait of the Artist (Pool with Two Figures)” was sold at Christie’s for $90.3 million. At the time, this amount was a record for a work by a living artist.

Hockney initially learned his art skills by painting on the streets of his hometown. After studying at the Bradford School of Art, he entered the Royal College of Art in London, graduating with a gold medal.

The artist became popular worldwide in the 1960s as one of the representatives of pop art. His greatest fame came with paintings depicting swimming pools and Californian landscapes.

Over the course of his seventy-year career, the artist has worked in a variety of genres and techniques. He has experimented with photo collages, digital art, landscape painting, and remained an active participant in cultural life until his last years.

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