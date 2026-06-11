A new distinction for settlements has appeared in Ukraine — “Community-Savior”

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on a new honorary award — "Community Savior".

The document appeared on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

It will be awarded to territorial communities of Ukraine whose residents massively provide humanitarian protection and other types of assistance in front-line, occupied and de-occupied communities, participate in strengthening Ukraineʼs defense capabilities, and provide other significant support for Ukrainian independence.

The community will be presented with a stand with a case and a commemorative plaque for the award.

Other distinctions for settlements

After the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, two awards were established for cities. The “Hero City of Ukraine” award was awarded to 26 cities in Ukraine whose residents showed mass heroism and resilience in defending their cities.

These are the following: Bucha, Volnovakha, Hostomel, Irpin, Mariupol, Mykolaiv, Okhtyrka, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Pavlohrad, Nikopol, Marhanets, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Slovyansk, Hulyaipole, Orikhiv, Voznesensk, Bashtanka, Sumy, Trostyanets, Kupyansk, Starokostyantyniv.

The "Savior City" award has been awarded to 12 European cities whose residents provide massive assistance to Ukrainian refugees. These are the following: Warsaw, Rzeszów (Rieszów); Przemysl, Lublin, Chelm and Gdansk (Poland); Prague (Czech Republic); Vilnius (Lithuania); Paris and Saint-Germain-en-Laye (France); Budapest (Hungary); and Tallinn (Estonia).

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