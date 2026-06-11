The first modular shelter was installed in Estonia

The first modular shelter in a public urban space has been installed in the capital of Tallin (Estonia).

This is reported by the Estonian publication ERR.

It was created from reinforced concrete, which is used in Ukraine. The structures are built to protect people from explosions, shock waves, and shrapnel.

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Because the shelter is modular, it can be quickly expanded, moved, and installed in different locations. This project is a pilot project — once it is tested, the city will decide whether to scale up such solutions.

Drones are increasingly being diverted from their course by Russian electronic warfare (EW) and hit targets in the Baltic states, which is likely why the decision to shelter in Estonia was made.

By the end of May, Baltic companies had already approached Ukrainian defense manufacturers and civil protection experts to discuss purchasing shelters. Estonia was among those countries.