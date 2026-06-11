The Pentagon is being evacuated. What is the reason

The Pentagon has blocked off several floors and corridors and is conducting an evacuation due to an incident with hazardous materials.

CNN reports this, citing sources and the fire department.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed this and said they had identified an air quality issue. The test, which will determine whatʼs wrong with the air, will take several hours.

The Pentagonʼs Hazardous Materials Division, along with the Arlington County Fire Department, is working to contain the incident, said Capt. Jamie Gill, a spokesman for the department. Paramedics are also on scene.

The corridors from the second to fifth floors, as well as levels four through seven in the large Pentagon complex, are blocked.

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