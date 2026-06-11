British Defense Secretary John Healy resigns

The UK Defense Secretary John Healy reported his resignation on June 11. He explained this decision by disagreement with the governmentʼs plans for defense spending.

He reported this to X and published a letter to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to him, the government and the Ministry of Finance are currently not ready to allocate funds for defense, which are necessary in the face of growing threats.

He also recalled that he insisted on increasing defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030. However, according to Healy, the presented financial model (DIP — Defense Investment Plan) does not correspond to what is needed for defense right now.

In the financial plan, in his opinion, additional support is postponed, and GDP by 2030 grows only to 2.68%, while Starmer himself said that Russia could attack NATO in 2030.

"Having made it clear to you that I will not be able to agree to a DIP deal that does not provide our Armed Forces with the resources they need, I have no choice but to resign as Secretary of Defense," he wrote.