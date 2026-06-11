In the Ternopil region, TRC employees were exposed for overstating the number of mobilized people in their reports

In the Ternopil region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) exposed TRC employees who overstated the number of mobilized people in their reports.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

Investigators allege that officials entered inaccurate data into the electronic register of mobilized individuals, thereby inflating their numbers in reports. To do this, they re-registered the data of those who had already been drafted.

As a result, according to investigators, there was the appearance of a completed mobilization plan instead of a real conscription of men. Thus, at only one stage, the defendants falsified data on 70 conscripts.

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They were suspected of unauthorized actions with information processed in automated systems. They were also suspended from service. The officials face up to six years in prison.

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