Bloomberg: EU leaders at G7 summit will persuade Trump to support their plans for peace talks in Ukraine

European leaders want to use their meeting with the US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit to convince him to support new plans for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

According to the agencyʼs interlocutors, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany believe that the situation on the front has changed in favor of Ukraine, and this opens up opportunities for negotiations that will go beyond the results of the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska last year.

Bloomberg notes that the leaders of the EU countries want Russia to agree to an immediate ceasefire, taking the current front line as a “starting point”. They also propose providing Ukraine with reliable security guarantees and deploying international troops. These proposals were set out in a joint statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after talks in London on June 7.

European officials, who criticize the offer to engage in dialogue with Russia at this point, argue that Putin is unlikely to abandon his previous conditions: he has rejected the presence of European troops in Ukraine and wants Ukraine to give up the Donetsk region.

The agency noted that the United Kingdom, France and Germany are seeking to play a more significant role in the negotiation process, as the United States has become more focused on the war with Iran. According to informed sources of journalists, Europe plans to enlist the support of the United States for their proposals in order to increase pressure on Russia.

The G7 summit is scheduled for June 15-17 in Evian-les-Bains, in southeastern France.

On June 7, the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany met with Zelensky in London, where they agreed on new terms for peace talks with Russia. Among the conditions is an immediate and complete ceasefire. The starting point for the talks was the current front line.

Author: Khrystyna Pitsuriak

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