The Russians launched two ballistic missiles and over 200 drones into Ukraine overnight. Sumy region was shelled in the morning

On the night of June 11, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 221 attack UAVs. Air defenses neutralized 195 UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ballistic missiles and another 21 strike drones hit 9 places, and debris fell in 8 locations.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians attacked four districts almost 30 times — one person was killed, 16 were injured. In Pavlohrad, a high-rise building and a rescue unit building were damaged, and in the Synelnykivsky district — private houses, a farm, outbuildings, and cars.

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Late in the evening, the Zaporizhzhia district was hit — three people were injured there, a private house was damaged.

Already in the morning, the Russian army attacked the infrastructure of Konotop in the Sumy region — the city was left without gas, electricity, and water. One woman was injured.

Another Russian drone hit a house in the Znob-Novhorod community of the Sumy region, killing a 67-year-old woman. Two grandchildren of the deceased were also in the house, and the children were taken to the hospital for examination.

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