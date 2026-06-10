Study: Europeans support increased defense spending, but do not want to buy weapons from the US

Europeans support increased defense spending and are willing to buy more weapons from European partners, but not from the United States.

This is evidenced by data from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

A new large-scale ECFR study covers 15 countries, almost 20 000 respondents and shows a profound shift in how Europeans see their own security, the role of the US and the future of the EU.

Only about 11% of Europeans consider the US an “ally” of the EU. The majority, however, call it an “indispensable partner” but no longer a guarantor of security. Also, in most countries, people are not confident that the US would come to their aid in the event of an attack.

ECFR

The poll shows that Europeans actually agreed with the idea that the continent should rely more on itself:

Citizens in 14 out of 15 countries surveyed overwhelmingly support the idea of purchasing more weapons within the EU (support ranges from 38% to 75%). Only in Italy are more citizens opposed to the idea.

Almost all countries support the development of their own European nuclear shield without the participation of the United States (Hungary and Austria do not support it).

All countries surveyed, except Italy, want to increase defense spending.

At the same time, only Poland supported the option of buying more weapons from the United States — the rest of the countries are categorically against it.

ECFR

The poll also paints a mixed picture regarding Ukraine. Europeans generally support Ukraine as a partner, but do not support sending their peacekeepers there after the war ends.

ECFR

There is also no consensus on Ukraineʼs rapid accession to the EU "under current conditions," and this applies even to Ukraineʼs closest geographical neighbours. This is not about general opposition to EU enlargement as such — there is a more favourable attitude towards its westward expansion (for example, due to the possible return of the United Kingdom to the EU).

At the same time, eastern enlargement is met with strong opposition in Austria, Bulgaria and Hungary. Public opinion is more divided in Estonia, France, Germany and Poland. And surprisingly, in the Netherlands, which is usually skeptical on this issue, society is slightly more inclined to support eastern enlargement.

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