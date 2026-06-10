Salaries of rescuers and police officers will be increased — the Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law

The Verkhovna Rada, in its second reading and as a whole, adopted draft law No. 6506-1, according to which the salaries of rescuers of the State Emergency Service and police officers will be increased.

This is stated in the card of bill No. 6506-1.

This decision was supported by 269 MPs. According to the document, police officers and emergency workers of the State Emergency Service should receive a salary at the level of 10 subsistence minimums (currently it is UAH 3 328 for able-bodied people).

They should also be paid bonuses under the updated system for years of service, official salaries, funds for special ranks, and bonuses. The salary bonuses are planned to be applied from January 1, 2027.

"Police officers who temporarily serve outside Ukraine are paid in national currency and are paid remuneration in foreign currency according to the norms determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," the press service of the Verkhovna Rada added.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada also supported amendments to the 2026 State Budget. The document increases spending on the security and defense sector and provides additional funding for the reserve fund.

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